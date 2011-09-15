Jennifer Bates

PHXDW 11 poster

PHXDW 11 poster illustration type continuous deconstruct fabric grid line lines loop sew thread weave phxdw
'More than meets the eye' 18 x 24" poster.

See it larger here and here.

http://www.phxdw.com

Rebound of
PHXDW poster in progress
