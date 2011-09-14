Fluffy Bunny Tea Party - Serve Dessert From Tray card

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is part of one of the cards from a new card game that I've designed and am currently finishing up doing layout on. It's a kickstarter thing, so if you want to check it out and support the project, here's the link!
Fluffy Bunny Tea Party