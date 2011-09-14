Marc Majcher

Fluffy Bunny Tea Party - Serve Dessert From Tray card

This is part of one of the cards from a new card game that I've designed and am currently finishing up doing layout on. It's a kickstarter thing, so if you want to check it out and support the project, here's the link!

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
