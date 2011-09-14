Ismael Burciaga

Gears 2.0

Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Hire Me
  • Save
Gears 2.0
Download color palette

TIMMY! Morgan can shove his Gear up his ....

I would do it like this :-)

Cdfd77b448e243392d948628d490b33c
Rebound of
Tweaked Gear Glyph
By Tim Van Damme
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ismael Burciaga

View profile
    • Like