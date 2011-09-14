Dave Mikush

Vacuum of Liberty

Dave Mikush
Dave Mikush
  • Save
Vacuum of Liberty freedom
Download color palette

Full logo. Incredible company that employs injured war vets.

8a889b74dfbce9b9ea170b68646229c5
Rebound of
Patriot
By Dave Mikush
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Dave Mikush
Dave Mikush

More by Dave Mikush

View profile
    • Like