Thomas Bishop

Keep It Simple

Thomas Bishop
Thomas Bishop
  • Save
Keep It Simple rebound wallpaper slogan texture gotham rounded brandon grotesque
Download color palette

Saw @tsmk's type wallpaper, and it made me want to poke around with type for a bit. It reads "Keep It Simple Stupid".

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Thomas Bishop
Thomas Bishop

More by Thomas Bishop

View profile
    • Like