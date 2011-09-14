Daniel Miller

George Washington as a Cucumber

George Washington as a Cucumber
I applied for W+K 12. Part of the application process was to take your favorite vegetable and make it americas vegetable. I made George Washington into a cucumber. I think it holds up.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
