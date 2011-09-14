Dennis P Kramer

Dennis P Kramer
Dennis P Kramer
Runout1
Identity for a personal project that I started a while back and finally am getting the chance to come back to. Replaced custom type from previous version with a tweaked take on Evan Huwa's Ranger.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
