Mike Heitzke

Fresh food site concept

Mike Heitzke
Mike Heitzke
  • Save
Fresh food site concept fresh food site concept design
Download color palette

Current state of this concept I'm working on. Nav items need some work, but it's moving along.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Mike Heitzke
Mike Heitzke

More by Mike Heitzke

View profile
    • Like