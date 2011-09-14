Varick

Roman's Revenge

Roman's Revenge character design sketch pencil music nicki minaj iphone color
Pencil sketchup of Nicki Minaj for "Roman's Revenge," colored on the iPhone.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
