Our Wedding website animated

design responsive css animation illustration web design
This was a personal project for my wife @Dewi Mertha and I. I did the design, illustration, and front-end development. It was featured as an honorable mention on Awwwards and on many design blogs globally. Check out the real thing here! http://colinanddewi.com/

Posted on Apr 20, 2016
