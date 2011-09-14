Daniel Feldt

Responsive WordPress Theme WIP

Playing around and trying to learn reponsive webdesign and on the same time updating my personal website. It's coming along nicely. Have not started with the typography for the main entry text.

The typefaces are from typekit: Etica and Tisa.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
