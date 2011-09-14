Charlene Foote

All-Encompassing Tagline

Charlene Foote
Charlene Foote
  • Save
All-Encompassing Tagline octopus blue ampersand tagline typography ocean sea bubbles friendly
Download color palette

The amperpus! Hopefully makes its "live" debut soon.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Charlene Foote
Charlene Foote
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Charlene Foote

View profile
    • Like