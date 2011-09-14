Kyle Steed

Form Follows Funktion

Hello world. I thought what better way to re-enter the warm waters here at dribbble than to announce my new font. It's called Funktion and I'm really proud of it.

The official site: http://funktion.kylesteed.com

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
