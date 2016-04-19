Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandra Bond

100 Days: Patterns

Alexandra Bond
Alexandra Bond
  • Save
100 Days: Patterns blue pattern the100dayproject
Download color palette

I am attempting the #The100DayProject and already laughing at myself. Drawing patterns has always been a form of meditation for me, so I'm blocking off 30 minutes each day to complete one. Also they will live here: http://www.instagram.com/alexandrabond_100days

View all tags
Posted on Apr 19, 2016
Alexandra Bond
Alexandra Bond

More by Alexandra Bond

View profile
    • Like