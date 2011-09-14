Silence is Unbearably Loud

I'm redesigning my site (which in my opinion, could of looked better if only I had continued to work on it. This is the one of many logos I created for myself, which goes great with the minimalism I am trying to portray. It's simple to create, giving the impression that I wasn't trying too hard, but the halo gives it that "There's more than meets the eye" feel. Here's a link to the other logos I was planning on sticking with: http://cl.ly/0m0X2y0K383C0f090X32

Please critique if possible.