Pixeden

3D Social Icons Set (Freebie)

Pixeden
Pixeden
  • Save
3D Social Icons Set (Freebie) social icons
Download color palette

31 social icons with their css/html rollover state (256px, 128px, 64px and 32px). Tried to do something original, what do you think?
The set is available as a freebie @ Pixeden.com:
3D Social Icons Set

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Pixeden
Pixeden

More by Pixeden

View profile
    • Like