Mike Beecham

Aldiko - Book Shelf 2

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham
  • Save
Aldiko - Book Shelf 2 android ebook epub pdf reader aldiko ui interface brown wood icons
Download color palette

The creators of the well-known eBook reader app, Aldiko, contacted me to see if I would redesign their app. The overall brief was met over a 4 month period in 2010.

This design shows the extended menu within the main bookshelf screen

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham

More by Mike Beecham

View profile
    • Like