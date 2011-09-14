Megan Clark

Marks Business Card - Front

Megan Clark
Megan Clark
  • Save
Marks Business Card - Front copper stainless metal letterpress masculine die cut
Download color palette

Showcasing a die cut interacting with design

8eab28b3990d9f997c184a9907e3f0bd
Rebound of
Marks Business Card
By Megan Clark
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Megan Clark
Megan Clark

More by Megan Clark

View profile
    • Like