Gowalla iOS Glyphs

Gowalla iOS Glyphs gowalla ios glyphs icons spot share love close info settings list comment pin twitter notifications email photo map
Glyphs designed for the new Gowalla iPhone app.

Gowalla 4.0 will be launching very, very soon!

