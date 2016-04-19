Nate Bruzdzinski

Mattress Feature Icons

Nate Bruzdzinski
Nate Bruzdzinski
  • Save
Mattress Feature Icons breathable bounce support washable ventilated two color hyphen features mattress line art icons
Download color palette

A snapshot of an icon set I made for a new mattress brand all centered around a hyphen.

Nate Bruzdzinski
Nate Bruzdzinski

More by Nate Bruzdzinski

View profile
    • Like