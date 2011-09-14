Mike Beecham

Doggcatcher - Dark Screen 3

The creator of the popular Android podcasting app, Doggcatcher, contacted me to see if I could carry out a redesign of his app. This is one dark concept screen I designed. He liked it, but we made minor tweaks to bring it work more in line with his current framework.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
