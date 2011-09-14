Tom Giannattasio

Clock Rendered with CSS (No Images)

css imageless runtime render native design native clock stripes
Designed natively with no images. A webkit only experiment – http://attasi.com/experiments/analog-clock/

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
