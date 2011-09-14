Arlene Delgado

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida Poster

Arlene Delgado
Arlene Delgado
  • Save
Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida Poster poster nonprofit charity
Download color palette

"The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others"-DeAnn Hollis

Poster for Volunteer appreciation party.

Check out the other one I created for them: http://arlenedelgado.com/?p=269

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Arlene Delgado
Arlene Delgado

More by Arlene Delgado

View profile
    • Like