Bear Lee

Icon Set

Bear Lee
Bear Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon Set transpotation culture architectural food icon
Download color palette
  1. cover.jpg
  2. culture-icon-gif.gif

Different countries have different cultures, which reflected by various
architectural style,food culture as well as choice of transportation. I use icons to show the difference among them
Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 19, 2016
Bear Lee
Bear Lee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bear Lee

View profile
    • Like