#33 1 poster illustrated 33 number 1 awards
As part of the design team, I'm throwing in a few illustrated posters into the mix as well. Within the first 10 posters that were revealed at launch of the microsite this morning, I produced #33 - Over 1000 Awards.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
