Alana Riley

Liquid Shot Co.

Alana Riley
Alana Riley
  • Save
Liquid Shot Co. identity branding logo typography booze labels liquid shot co. liquor vodka travel packaging wisdom script bebas neue pattern ticket green retro
Download color palette

Front + back Vodka labels for Liquid Shot Co. (in-progress)

Alana Riley
Alana Riley

More by Alana Riley

View profile
    • Like