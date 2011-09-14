Mike Beecham

Podcast Idea #2 - Main Feeds (List)

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham
  • Save
Podcast Idea #2 - Main Feeds (List) android interface red yellow grey podcast app ui
Download color palette

Here is another screen from my second podcast app interface. This one shows the main feeds in a list format, but with additional feed information for the user.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham

More by Mike Beecham

View profile
    • Like