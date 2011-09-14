6 months in the life of an a

From top left to bottom right, this is 6 month of designing an a. 6 month ago I didn't know anything about font design, and since then I spent countless hours experimenting, playing, suffering, doubting, changing my mind, doubting even more, but mostly, enjoying.

It looks very scary when you look at the first ones, but believe it or not, I was confident that the design was good on every single step. And apparently I was not alone, as I posted the first 3 ones back in july and up to this day it's my most liked shot on dribbble (nothing crazy though, just 16): http://dribbble.com/shots/224883-Font-research-1-a

It's all about context really :)