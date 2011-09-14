6 months in the life of an a

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
From top left to bottom right, this is 6 month of designing an a. 6 month ago I didn't know anything about font design, and since then I spent countless hours experimenting, playing, suffering, doubting, changing my mind, doubting even more, but mostly, enjoying.
It looks very scary when you look at the first ones, but believe it or not, I was confident that the design was good on every single step. And apparently I was not alone, as I posted the first 3 ones back in july and up to this day it's my most liked shot on dribbble (nothing crazy though, just 16): http://dribbble.com/shots/224883-Font-research-1-a
It's all about context really :)