40th microsite

As part of the 40th anniversary, I designed a Responsive Microsite to display the collection of illustrated posters by the internal creative and design teams. Development by the talented Joel Parr, logo by the extraordinary Simon Walker, and posters by many individuals in the agency. Posters will be released over 40 days, with the first 10 (31-40) revealed at launch today.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
