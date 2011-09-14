Dennis P Kramer

NYC -> DC

new york washington d.c. bikes biking
This coming Monday, I will be riding my bike from NYC to DC, camping along the way and probably some weird stuff will happen that I can't even imagine yet. See my initial blog post about it here, and follow what happens along the trip here!

