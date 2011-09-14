Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

A to B

Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
  • Save
A to B campaign poster design cyclist fun london
Download color palette

A banner/ poster campaign I did for Harrow Council in London, as of yet - I'm still awaiging confirmation but this should go through to over 80+ schools in London.

More info here:

http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/AtoB001.png

http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/AtoB003.png

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

More by Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

View profile
    • Like