A banner/ poster campaign I did for Harrow Council in London, as of yet - I'm still awaiging confirmation but this should go through to over 80+ schools in London.

More info here:

http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/AtoB001.png

http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/AtoB003.png