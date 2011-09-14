Another poster/banner campaign Ive been designing for use over London in the coming months - being sent out to over 80+ schools, businesses.

For full:

http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/LeftTurn001.png

http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/LeftTurn002.png

http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/LeftTurn003.png

http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/LeftTurn004.png