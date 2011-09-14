Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

Campaign Banner

Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
  • Save
Campaign Banner banner campaign poster detail
Download color palette

Something I've been working on for a banner campaign in London

Full here: http://craigphilips.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/door001.png

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

More by Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

View profile
    • Like