Sprocket iOS 1.4 Navigation

Torn between these two navigation patterns: the standard iOS Tab Bar or the Inverted Drawer I designed for SoundHound/Hound on iOS. This drawer takes up the side opposite side of the screen from swipe/force-swipe to go back and would work deeper in the hierarchy like Androids nav.

Benefits of tab bar:

easy discovery

easy to reach

can be reached with one action

leverages learned iOS spacial memory

Benefits of inverted drawer & floating search:

focus on search

impossible to hit not search nav item

bigger search tap target

more items (& features?) can fit sequentially in inverted drawer

Thoughts?