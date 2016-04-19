Sprocket iOS 1.4 Navigation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Torn between these two navigation patterns: the standard iOS Tab Bar or the Inverted Drawer I designed for SoundHound/Hound on iOS. This drawer takes up the side opposite side of the screen from swipe/force-swipe to go back and would work deeper in the hierarchy like Androids nav.
Benefits of tab bar:
easy discovery
easy to reach
can be reached with one action
leverages learned iOS spacial memory
Benefits of inverted drawer & floating search:
focus on search
impossible to hit not search nav item
bigger search tap target
more items (& features?) can fit sequentially in inverted drawer
Thoughts?