Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

Stock iTunes

Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
  • Save
Stock iTunes itunes apple design icon test practice
Download color palette

More detail of a test icon design (going for a stock look)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

More by Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

View profile
    • Like