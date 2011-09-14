Nebojsa Gelevski - Bane

New Business Cards

Nebojsa Gelevski - Bane
Nebojsa Gelevski - Bane
  • Save
New Business Cards business cards metal stud recycled card
Download color palette

I've used two different kinds of recycled paper connected with a metal stud. Smaller part is cut with doted-knife and it can rotate.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Nebojsa Gelevski - Bane
Nebojsa Gelevski - Bane

More by Nebojsa Gelevski - Bane

View profile
    • Like