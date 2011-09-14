Eleni Kalorkoti

Tree

Tree illustration drawing graphic
A little bit of a 'book tree' that shows the connections between different novels. The starting point was Lolita, so tried to go for something a bit Russian and stark but with some girliness mixed in.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
