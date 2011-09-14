Chris Koelle

RevelationApp : Chapter 10

"So I approached the Angel and told him to give the little scroll to me..."

A preview from Chapter 10 of the RevelationApp.

Chapters 1-14 (Parts 1 & 2) available now in the App Store: http://t.co/G6jPCTv

www.revelationapp.com

