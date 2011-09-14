Anthony Wartinger

You Win or You Die

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Hire Me
  • Save
You Win or You Die game of thrones book quote type black blue ned stark
Download color palette

Daily Design. When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.

See the whole image here. http://tumblr.com/xe54opt48g

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like