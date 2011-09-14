Chris Koelle

RevelationApp : Chapter 10

"But on the day when the seventh Angel is poised to sound his trumpet, then will the mystery of God be fulfilled, as He declared to His servants, the Prophets – in the Good News of the Gospel!"

A glimpse from Chapter 10 of the RevelationApp.

Chapters 1-14 (Parts 1 & 2) available now in the App Store: http://t.co/G6jPCTv

www.revelationapp.com

