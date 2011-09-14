Craig Morey

Magazine reader bookmark 2

Craig Morey
Craig Morey
  • Save
Magazine reader bookmark 2 html5 css canvas bardot webapp
Download color palette

that's better - the page should be casting a shadow on the bar, not the other way around.

C5ea4737372aa846f52c7906930ef2df
Rebound of
Magazine reader bookmark
By Craig Morey
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Craig Morey
Craig Morey

More by Craig Morey

View profile
    • Like