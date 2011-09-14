Michael Wilson

Plovgh

Plovgh logo food delivery community
A logo for an online community where you order food from local farms to be delivered to your neighborhood. I would love feedback on this. Is it saying the right things?

1. Farm
2. Food
3. Reliable
4. Delivery
5. Community
6. Dynamic
7. Empowering
8. Simple
9. Friendly
10. Authentic

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
