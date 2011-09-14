Ed Mullen

Styles may change...

Ed Mullen
Ed Mullen
  • Save
Styles may change... framework free people
Download color palette

The current Free People site is a bit of a chameleon. We designed a structure that allows the Free People team to restyle the site easily as their trends change, while retaining a functional framework that's usable and consistent.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Ed Mullen
Ed Mullen

More by Ed Mullen

View profile
    • Like