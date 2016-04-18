Dan Lehman

Coach X Logo Concept

football sports
Killed logo concept from an exploration for a football brand. For this concept, I experimented with adopting actual football team colors to prove out the potential for partnerships — this color palette complimented the CU Buffs.

Posted on Apr 18, 2016
