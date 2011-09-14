Pranav Pramod

iNoteify

I constantly find myself lacking a simple notification app that notifies me about some simple tasks to do. This app allows you to add a reminder note and set a alarm for it.

I am looking for a developer who can materialize this idea.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
