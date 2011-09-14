Johan Geijer

Spotify mini desktop player - minimized

Johan Geijer
Johan Geijer
  • Save
Spotify mini desktop player - minimized interface player music spotify button ui ux
Download color palette

The minimized appearance of my Spotify desktop player concept.

F856942926d2ece1b74e4d9c09109c95
Rebound of
Spotify mini desktop player
By Johan Geijer
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Johan Geijer
Johan Geijer

More by Johan Geijer

View profile
    • Like