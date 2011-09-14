Thorsten Röver AGD

Graphic Designers' everyday life

Thorsten Röver AGD
Thorsten Röver AGD
  • Save
Graphic Designers' everyday life screenager link pink
Download color palette

it's a link. But as its' content is so truth and as this is the right place for sharing that, I decided to do so. PS: Love the icon? Go to Jan Kovařík and buy his glyphicons.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2011
Thorsten Röver AGD
Thorsten Röver AGD

More by Thorsten Röver AGD

View profile
    • Like