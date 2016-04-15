Dan Cederholm

Advencher® Rub Sticker

In my copious free time, I'll often dream up brands that will never gain the time and attention I'd love to give them. Some I'll even buy domain names for. Today's show & tell: A sticker for a BBQ rub I eventually plan to give out to friends under the presently fictitious Advencher® company of fine hard goods.

Posted on Apr 15, 2016
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
