helium creative

Business Cards / Biota Aquariums

helium creative
helium creative
  • Save
Business Cards / Biota Aquariums branding agency graphic design print design blue color love neon ocean fish marine life brand identity identity business card
Download color palette

Some sweet business cards we designed for Biota Aquariums, an all-in-one saltwater aquarium package complete with sustainably raised tropical fish + coral.

helium creative
helium creative

More by helium creative

View profile
    • Like