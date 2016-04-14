Nucleo Homepage

Sebastiano Guerriero
A couple of days ago we launched Nucleo for Mac, therefore we had to update the homepage to make room for our latest addition. The idea was to create a "split" layout to separate the Mac from the web application. I'm quite happy with the final result, it seems clean and to the point. Any feedback is welcome ;)

Live version:
https://nucleoapp.com/

Posted on Apr 14, 2016
