Nucleo Homepage

A couple of days ago we launched Nucleo for Mac, therefore we had to update the homepage to make room for our latest addition. The idea was to create a "split" layout to separate the Mac from the web application. I'm quite happy with the final result, it seems clean and to the point. Any feedback is welcome ;)
Live version:
https://nucleoapp.com/